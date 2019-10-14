|
|
Billie Lynn Rash
Georgetown - Billie Lynn Rash, age 79, of Georgetown, DE formerly of Millsboro and Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Bayhealth in Milford DE.
She was a graduate of Millsboro High School and attended Goldey-Beacom in Wilmington, DE. Billie worked with the DuPont Company in Wilmington with over 30 years of service before her retirement.
She and her husband, Robert enjoyed traveling especially to Florida.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert A. Rash; a son, Alan Rash and his wife, Cathy of Newark, DE; a grandson, Alex Rash of Newark, DE; a sister, JoAnn Varrato and a brother, Bud Timmons all of Millsboro, DE.
Services and burial are private.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019