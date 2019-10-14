Services
Melson's Funeral Services - Millsboro
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
Billie Lynn Rash


1940 - 2019
Billie Lynn Rash Obituary
Billie Lynn Rash

Georgetown - Billie Lynn Rash, age 79, of Georgetown, DE formerly of Millsboro and Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Bayhealth in Milford DE.

She was a graduate of Millsboro High School and attended Goldey-Beacom in Wilmington, DE. Billie worked with the DuPont Company in Wilmington with over 30 years of service before her retirement.

She and her husband, Robert enjoyed traveling especially to Florida.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert A. Rash; a son, Alan Rash and his wife, Cathy of Newark, DE; a grandson, Alex Rash of Newark, DE; a sister, JoAnn Varrato and a brother, Bud Timmons all of Millsboro, DE.

Services and burial are private.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
