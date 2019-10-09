|
Billie Westergard
Smyrna, DE - Billie Westergard, 79, of Smyrna Delaware, passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Billie was born to Orlee Ander Westergard and Roma Agnes Campbell Westergard on October 7, 1939 in Brigham City, Utah. He served in the US Air Force and the Delaware Air National Guard for 22 years. He was a Project Engineer for DuPont retiring in 1992 and continued working for several years as a contractor for DuPont and Sargent & Lundy.
In addition to his parents Billie was preceded in death by his sister Bettie Jean and his twin brother Bobbie.
Billie is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sylvia, their four children Shelly Westergard of Wilmington, DE, Holly Westergard of Wilmington, DE, William Westergard (Patricia) of Newark, DE and Lara Lea Tozer (Chris) of Newark, DE; grandchildren Anneleise, Keiffer, Brynee, Kyle, Christina, Tyler and Nathan; great grandchildren Sylvia and Victor and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Billie will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek. Visitation is at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Billie's memory to the Air Mobility Command Museum @ amcmuseum.org/support-the-museum/ where he volunteered as a tour guide. To send condolences and view a full obituary, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019