Billy Allen White
New Castle - Billy Allen White, age 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Billy was born in Beckley, West Virginia. He was a 1973 graduate of William Penn High School and was retired from CSX Railroad. Billy was a stamp and coin collector. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing darts, and was a great pool player.
Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine J. White; parents, Emmette and Frances White; and brother, James White.
Survivors include his son, Brendan White (Kerry); siblings, Linda Brunskill (Robert), Ronnie White, Ora Jean Loftus (Michael) and Emmette White and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be at 2 pm on Sunday, February 16 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy's memory may be made to the SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd Route 7, Newark, DE 1971.
