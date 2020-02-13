Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
View Map

Billy Allen White

Billy Allen White Obituary
Billy Allen White

New Castle - Billy Allen White, age 65, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Billy was born in Beckley, West Virginia. He was a 1973 graduate of William Penn High School and was retired from CSX Railroad. Billy was a stamp and coin collector. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing darts, and was a great pool player.

Billy was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine J. White; parents, Emmette and Frances White; and brother, James White.

Survivors include his son, Brendan White (Kerry); siblings, Linda Brunskill (Robert), Ronnie White, Ora Jean Loftus (Michael) and Emmette White and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be at 2 pm on Sunday, February 16 at NICHOLS-GILMORE FUNERAL HOME, 212 E. Justis St. Newport, DE 19804 where visitation will begin at 1 pm. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy's memory may be made to the SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd Route 7, Newark, DE 1971.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
