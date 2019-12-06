|
|
Billy B. Jones
Wilmington - Billy B. Jones, age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home.
Born in Detroit, MI, Bill was the son of the late Len and Bernice (Poe) Jones. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War. Before retiring in 1985, Bill was a General Foreman of Hard Trim for General Motors for 38 years. Bill was a member of the Armstrong Lodge No. 26 A.M. and F.M., where he was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was also a member of the NUR Shrine and the Royal Order of Jesters.
Bill will be remembered for his love of his family, especially his grandchildren whom he doted on. He treasured spending time with his grandchildren at his getaway on Chincoteague Island. He and his wife, Ruth, also enjoyed traveling and going on cruises.
Bill was a true outdoorsman. He loved boating, camping and especially deer and pheasant hunting. Every year, he enjoyed his annual hunting trip in Potter County, PA with his family and friends.
In his leisure time, Bill enjoyed building model trains. He was an easy going guy, who enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical.
Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Eva Ruth (Blackburn) Jones; his son, Douglas Jones; and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Lee Scotolati and her husband, Steven; his daughter-in-law, Geraldine Jones; and his grandchildren, Ryan and Jordan Scotolati and Rebecca Lee Jones. Bill will also be missed by his beloved dog, Mickey.
A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 PM on Monday, December 9 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Billy's Life will begin at 6:00 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 240 N. James St., Newport, DE 19804 or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019