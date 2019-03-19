|
|
Billy Joe Seymour
New Castle - Billy Joe Seymour, age 47, of New Castle, DE, passed away on March 15, 2019. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan. He is survived by his lifelong love, Kim Dougherty; sons, Joseph and Robert; mother, Yvonne Seymour; siblings: Margaret Pesce (Anthony), Kim Comegys (Jim), Scott Seymour (Jody), Ron Seymour, Debi Robinette and Robert Seymour (Karen); as well as multiple nieces and nephews and his best buddy, Jayden. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Seymour. The funeral and burial are private. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com.
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019