Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Verdieck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Verdieck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Verdieck Obituary
Billy Verdieck

Elkton - Billy Verdieck passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service on Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12-1 pm. Interment will be private. For a full obituary please see our website delawarefuneral.com.

302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -