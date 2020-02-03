|
|
Billy Verdieck
Elkton - Billy Verdieck passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service on Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12-1 pm. Interment will be private. For a full obituary please see our website delawarefuneral.com.
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020