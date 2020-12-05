Birdena (Jackie) (Howe) Joudrey



Newark - Birdena (Jackie) (Howe) Joudrey of Newark, DE passed away November 7, 2020 at the age of 97.



Born Birdena Miriam Howe to Anna Mae (Bunnell) and Richmond Freeman Howe in Canaan, VT on April 28, 1923. She is preceded in death by her first husband, August William Fund and her second husband, William Seymour Joudrey.



She is survived by her loving son and his wife, Terry Dean and Wanda Mary Fund of New Castle, DE; her other son and his wife, William Gary and Claudia Fund of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



She will truly be missed by friends and family members. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.









