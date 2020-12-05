1/1
Birdena (Howe) (Jackie) Joudrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Birdena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Birdena (Jackie) (Howe) Joudrey

Newark - Birdena (Jackie) (Howe) Joudrey of Newark, DE passed away November 7, 2020 at the age of 97.

Born Birdena Miriam Howe to Anna Mae (Bunnell) and Richmond Freeman Howe in Canaan, VT on April 28, 1923. She is preceded in death by her first husband, August William Fund and her second husband, William Seymour Joudrey.

She is survived by her loving son and his wife, Terry Dean and Wanda Mary Fund of New Castle, DE; her other son and his wife, William Gary and Claudia Fund of Virginia Beach, VA; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She will truly be missed by friends and family members. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved