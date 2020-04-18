|
Bishop Emma Loretta Curry Creamer
Bishop Emma L. Curry Creamer of Wilmington, DE was born September 6, 1939 in the railroad town of Altoona (Blair County), Pennsylvania. Her life's journey ended on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in her beautiful home in Wilmington, surrounded by her family and loved ones. In the time that we were blessed to have this angel here on earth, she inspired countless men, women and children in the faith until her final days.
Bishop Creamer leaves to cherish her legacy, Leon Creamer; her three children, Yarah Gilbert (Charles), Le'Andre Creamer and Pastor Helena Creamer; five grandchildren, Milana Gilbert, Nasia Creamer, Malcolm Gilbert, Marcus Gilbert and Neiko Creamer; a daughter in love, Tawana Creamer, two sisters, Twylia Edwards and Faye Gilbert; three godchildren, Pastor Tammy Lindsay, Candace Reason and Dena (LeMon) Bass; two long time devoted sister/friends, Elder Carolyn Martin-Pettaway and Elder Delnora Roberts; Joan (Russ) Lewis, Helen Williams; a multitude of spiritual sons and daughters and a host of other relatives, friends, colleagues and her loving church family of the Cathedral of Fresh Fire, Inc. A private family service will be live streamed for the public to view from 11am-11:45am only, Sunday, April 26, 2020. 12 noon-3 pm viewing for all Clergy and Church family only, a public viewing will be from 3pm -7pm. at Cathedral of Fresh Fire, Inc. 2300 N.E. Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19802. Burial will take place in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.
To read more about Bishop Creamer's life and legacy, visit www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2020