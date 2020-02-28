|
Bishop Joenathan Hunter, Sr.
Middletown - Age 78, passed away on Wed., February 26, 2020.
Bishop Hunter was the Founder and Overseer of Prayer Temple Ministries in Newark DE.
He was married to the late Joyce Lewis Hunter for 46 years and leaves three children: Monica, Malik, and Joenathan Jr., as well as six grandchildren and two great grandchildren to cherish his memory.
Wake and public viewing 6PM, Thurs., March 5, 2020 at Seeds of Greatness, 828 Frenchtown Rd., New Castle, DE. There will also be a public viewing on Fri., March 6, 2020 at 10:00AM, followed by an official Home Going Celebration at 11:00AM at Seeds of Greatness. Burial, 10AM Mon., March 9, 2020 in Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, DE. CONGO FUNERAL HOME
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020