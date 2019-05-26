|
Bishop Randall Stickney
- - Bishop Randall Stickney, 64, passed on Thursday evening, March 28, 2019, in Apopka, Florida. Randall, born April 14, 1954, was preceded in death by his parents Felix & Belle Stickney. Randall is survived by his wife, Bonnie Baker-Stickney; children, Tracey Lee Esq., Shelleaka Stickney, Erin Jenkins, Sabrina Patterson, and Travis Whitfield, and a host of beloved family members and friends.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at the Cathedral of Fresh Fire, 2300 Northeast Blvd, Wilm., DE at 1 pm. Living plants may be delivered on Saturday by 9 a.m. in the name of Bishop Randall Stickney, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to June 2, 2019