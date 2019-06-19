Services
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Newark - Blaine I. Kuhn, 81, of Newark, Delaware, previously of New Castle, Delaware passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and loving wife of 59 years, Joann (Mason) Kuhn. He is also survived by his daughters, Vicki Davis (Michael Lowman) of Severn, MD; Donna Kitts (Daniel Tharby) of Newark, DE, Lynn Irwin (Jeffrey) of Middletown, DE; 5 grandchildren, Krista Haun (Kevin), Ryan Davis, Emily Kuhn, Michael Irwin, Matthew Irwin, great-granddaughter, Madison Haun and his brother, John Kuhn (Carol) of Middletown, DE. Blaine was predeceased by his son, Wayne L. Kuhn.

A viewing will be held at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark DE 19702 on Monday June 24, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am with a service at 11:30. A Committal Service will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Circle, Newark, DE 19711 or the Overfalls Foundation, 219 Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE 19958.

For a complete obituary or to send your condolences, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 19, 2019
