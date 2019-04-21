|
|
Blair Bunting Both
Kennett Square - December 31, 1918 - April 7, 2019
Born in St. Louis, MO to Mary Blair (Horner) Bunting and the Rev. John S. Bunting, Blair Bunting Both died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Crosslands, Kennett Square, PA. On New Year's Eve 2018, she enjoyed her 100th birthday luncheon prepared and served by her family. The gifts of hospitality and good food were hers in abundance and were widely shared.
She received her B.A. in English from Sweet Briar College in 1940. After 2 years in NYC, she married Richard John Both, May 9, 1942 at Christ Church with her father officiating. Her deep faith led to her involvement at that parish and later at Church of the Advent in Kennett Square. Her heart for serving others led her to work for equal housing opportunities in northern Delaware and volunteering for many years at Emmanuel Dining Room in Wilmington, DE and at Delaware Hospice. Blair had many accomplishments, but she is especially remembered for the many words and acts of kindness she showed to all around her. Hers was a radiant life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2007. She is survived by her children, the Rev. Blair Both and her spouse, Inza Walston of Wilmington, NC; Richard J. Both, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen of Carolina Beach, NC; Stephen H. Both of Wilmington, DE; and grandchildren, Anna Lindsay (Both) Koons and her husband the Rev. Zac Koons of Austin, TX and Ian R. Both of Redmond, WA. Blair was also like a second mother to many including Ian Purchase of Shrewsbury, England and Marilyn Morris of Sewall's Point, FL who have been like family members for over 50 years.
The memorial service will be at Christ Church, 505 Buck Rd, Greenville, DE at 11:00 am, Tue, April 30, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.
Gifts may be made to Christ Church Outreach Fund, or Church of the Advent, Kennett Square, PA or Ministry of Caring (Emmanuel Dining Room), 115 E. 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019