Blair W. "Bill" Stroup
New Castle - Blair W. "Bill" Stroup, age 76, of New Castle, DE, passed away at Christiana Hospital on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on May 15, 1943, he was the son of the late John H. and Dolores M. (Evans) Stroup. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He continued his service working as a food server and nurse's assistant at the VA Hospital in Elsmere, retiring after 21 years.
Active in his community, Bill was a life member of Wilmington Manor Volunteer Fire Company, Christiana Masonic Lodge #35, A.F. & A.M. and the Scottish Rite of Delaware. He enjoyed building model airplanes and was an avid fresh water fisherman. His fondest memories were made during time spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jeffery L. Dennison, Jr. Bill is survived by his daughter, Deanna L. Dennison (Jeff); sister, Marie Romero; grandchildren, Paige N. Dennison and Samantha L. Dennison; and former wife, Johanne Riddell.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 11:30 am on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the Wilmington Manor Volunteer Fire Company - Station 28, 301 North Dupont Highway, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in The News Journal on June 21, 2019