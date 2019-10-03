Services
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saint's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Hazzard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche M. Hazzard


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche M. Hazzard Obituary
Blanche M. Hazzard

Wilmington - Blanche "Chewie" Hazzard, 62, of Wilmington passed away September 21, 2019, surrounded by family at Christiana Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer. Blanche was born in Wilmington on January 31, 1957 to Marie Johnson and Pablo Garcia. She attended Wilmington High.

Blanche married Joel Hazzard, Valentine's Day 30 years ago, and together they raised two children, John Lee and Marisia Robinson. Blanche was a homemaker and avid painter. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister Carmen Johnson She is survived by her husband, children, granddaughter Soraya Williams, sister Alizine Small and much loved nieces, nephews, and cousins A memorial services will be conducted at All Saint's Cemetery on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.