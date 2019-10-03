|
|
Blanche M. Hazzard
Wilmington - Blanche "Chewie" Hazzard, 62, of Wilmington passed away September 21, 2019, surrounded by family at Christiana Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer. Blanche was born in Wilmington on January 31, 1957 to Marie Johnson and Pablo Garcia. She attended Wilmington High.
Blanche married Joel Hazzard, Valentine's Day 30 years ago, and together they raised two children, John Lee and Marisia Robinson. Blanche was a homemaker and avid painter. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister Carmen Johnson She is survived by her husband, children, granddaughter Soraya Williams, sister Alizine Small and much loved nieces, nephews, and cousins A memorial services will be conducted at All Saint's Cemetery on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 10am.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 3, 2019