Blanche V. Biddle
Middletown - Blanche Virginia Biddle, age 87, passed away at home on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born near Quarryville, PA, the daughter of the late Millard S. and Hattie E. (Ashley) Osborne.
Blanche grew up on the family farm near Kirkwood, PA, attended a one-room elementary school, and graduated from Southern Lancaster County High School in Quarryville, PA. She worked as an executive secretary at Lukens Steel in Coatesville, PA, and the E.I. DuPont de Nemours Company in Wilmington, and as office manager in her husband's insurance office. She met her husband, Robert, on a blind date and they celebrated 61 years of marriage together.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her children and grandchildren in all of their academic and sports activities. She played the piano, taught Sunday school, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening and sewing.
Blanche is survived by her husband, Robert D. Biddle; her three children, Stephen D. (Tami) of Carlisle, PA; Linda B. Carlisle (Lewis) of Louisville, KY; and Jeffrey R. of Newark, DE; and her five grandchildren, Lindsay Hugghins (Thomas), Logan (Megan) Carlisle, Anna, Matthew and Gregory.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Blanche's memory can be made to the , 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019