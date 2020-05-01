Blanche V. Yon
New Castle - Blanche V. Yon, age 84, of New Castle DE, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by family at home. Blanche was a beloved lady who enjoyed talking with her many friends and neighbors. She enjoyed her weekly flea market trips and she would often take long car rides to enjoy nature.
Blanche was preceded in death by her husband Donald Yon; and her daughters, Kathy Toner and Brenda Stranahan. She is survived by her sons, Bill Thomas (Bobbie Jean) and Bob Thomas (Beth); and her daughters: Darlene Thomas, Alice Bryson (Victor), and Ruth Arnold (Boe). Blanche was also blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that loved her dearly.
Funeral Services will be private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
