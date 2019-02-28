|
Bonnie Eileen Sullivan Keen
Landenberg - Bonnie Eileen Sullivan Keen (neé Murray) passed away Friday February 22, 2019 due to diabetic complications.
Bonnie is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jon Keen; her first husband, Bob Sullivan and their two children, Kathleen and Russell; and her three beloved pets, Lily, Jake and Mister.
Bonnie should be remembered as a loving mother and wife who loved to spend time with her family and friends. Her favorite way to spend time was to entertain company by the pool. It was always important to Bonnie that the neighborhood, the friends of her children, and most people she encountered knew that they were always welcome at the house and to spend time in the pool.
Friends and family are encouraged to share in the joy of her life from 3:00 to 4:00 pm on Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019