Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bonnie Krug Noszek Obituary
Bonnie Krug Noszek

Wilmington - Bonnie Krug Noszek, aged 58, of Wilmington, became a victim of cancer and passed from this life on May 31, 2019. Bonnie had a short but intensive time of suffering with many peaks and valleys. As always, she found strength in her religious convictions fostered by her dedication in her church. Bonnie served as a member, trustee, deacon, and angel of Greenhill Presbyterian Church.

Bonnie was the daughter of Robert L. Krug (d.1992) and Beverly S. Krug (d.2014). She is survived by one sibling, Bruce Krug and wife, Betty and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, step-sisters/brothers and two cats. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1979. She went on to an associate degree at Del-Tech in 1982. As a Wilmington Jaycee, she became involved in community service and rose to chapter President (1988-1989). Bonnie served as the office manager of Flooring Solutions (2005-2019).

She was a wife to John Carl and a mother to Joey (Joseph), who wrote the remainder of this notice.

She was the most loving person who you could ever meet. Her warmth was felt by everyone who met her, even if only once. She was a tireless worker who spent years supporting her husband and son. Her greatest pride was in sending her son to MIT. A loving mother, she looked forward to talking to him whenever possible and she was always able to pull him out of the dark places where the stress of college sent him. Her favorite animal was a penguin and she assured that her home was decorated with a multitude of them. Her life was marked by love, kindness, and an inability to fall to anger. She loved Christmas and met the end of each year with an extreme eagerness to decorate, celebrate, and sing. Everyone who knew her can agree that the world should be thankful to have had her.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11:00 AM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington where friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.

Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019
Published in The News Journal on June 5, 2019
