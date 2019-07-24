Services
Nichols-Gilmore Funeral Home
212 East Justis Street
Newport, DE 19804
(302) 998-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
ST HELENAS CHURCH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
ST HELENAS CHURCH
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
More Obituaries for Brandon Lafferty
Wilmington - Brandon, age 24, became an Angel on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Brandon was a 2013 graduate of Concord High School. He enjoyed playing hockey, going to the beach and spending time with his family and friends. He loved sports, music and cars. Brandon was looking forward to pursuing a career in the HVAC field in the fall.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Edward and Kathleen Lafferty; his siblings, Kristina and Dylan Lafferty; his grandparents, Joe and Joyce Graney and Edward and Dawn Lafferty and many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Liturgy will be at 12 noon on Saturday, July 27 at ST HELENAS CHURCH, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809, where visitation will begin at 10 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brandon's memory may be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To send an online condolence visit www.nich olsgilmore.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019
