|
|
Brandy L. Murray
New Castle - Age 34, departed this life February 06, 2019. Daughter of Wayman Murray and Brenda Cannon; also survived by two sisters: Ramona E. Myers and Wes-Lay S. Favors; a host of other relatives and many friends. Brandy was active in Easter Seals and was a member of Faithful to His Will Ministries. Funeral 12PM Sat., Feb. 23rd at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 10-11:45am only. Burial, Mt. Zion Cemetery Marydel, MD. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019