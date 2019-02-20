Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Brandy L. Murray Obituary
Brandy L. Murray

New Castle - Age 34, departed this life February 06, 2019. Daughter of Wayman Murray and Brenda Cannon; also survived by two sisters: Ramona E. Myers and Wes-Lay S. Favors; a host of other relatives and many friends. Brandy was active in Easter Seals and was a member of Faithful to His Will Ministries. Funeral 12PM Sat., Feb. 23rd at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 10-11:45am only. Burial, Mt. Zion Cemetery Marydel, MD. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
