Brenda (Crain) Beck
Delaware City - Brenda (Crain) Beck, age 94, of Delaware City, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Born in Coffeyville, KS, on August 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Minnie (White) Crain. Brenda graduated in 1941 from Field Kindley HS, in Coffeyville, KS, where she enjoyed playing for the school band. She finished her nursing degree in 1944 at the St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, KS. After moving to DE, she continued her career as a registered nurse for Delaware Veterans Hospital. Later she worked for Union Hospital in Elkton, retiring after 20 years of service. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Beck. Brenda is survived by her children, Cathy Kilburn and David Beck; 1 grandchild; and 2 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 214 Clinton Street, Delaware City, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in St. George's Cemetery, St. George's, DE.
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019