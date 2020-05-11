Brenda Lee Bercse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Lee Bercse

Seaford - Brenda Lee Bercse nee Brown, age 60, of Seaford, DE and formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 of natural causes. Brenda is survived by her husband of 33 yrs, Michael C. Bercse Jr. Interment was private at the Veterans Cemetery in Bear, DE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
I love you Brenda. I'll always remember the good times we had in Ogletown at Stan's Place!! REST IN PEACE GIRL❤
Sheila Ellingsworth
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved