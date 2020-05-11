Brenda Lee Bercse



Seaford - Brenda Lee Bercse nee Brown, age 60, of Seaford, DE and formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 of natural causes. Brenda is survived by her husband of 33 yrs, Michael C. Bercse Jr. Interment was private at the Veterans Cemetery in Bear, DE.









