Brenda Mae Gulledge
New Castle, DE - Brenda Mae Gulledge (nee Gaston), daughter of the late Ophelia Parrish Lane and Elwood Roy, Sr., departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Seasons Hospice following a long illness and surrounded by her loving family. Brenda leaves to cherish her precious memory: her loving, devoted husband Clayton, Sr., 5 dedicated children Benevelyn Richardson (Rev. Samuel) of S.C.; Baquendalyn of N.C.; Bernalachell (James); Balesia; and Clayton, Jr. (Margery) of DE; 4 supportive siblings (Maternal): Evangelist BernaDette Wilmore (Bishop Wiliam); Bradley O. Lane; Brelsford Lane; and Benerva Parrish; Bruce Gaston. 10 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson. In addition to her maternal siblings, she is also survived by 5 paternal siblings: Beverly McCollister (Kenneth); Victoria Hubbard; Elwood Roy Jr.; Marilyn Jackson (Jerome); James Roy (Dale); Douglas Roy, and host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 11AM Mon., July 15th at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 28 Meadowbrook Ave., Belvedere, DE; viewing 8-9:45am only. Burial, St. John Cemetery, Newark DE. Online condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal on July 14, 2019