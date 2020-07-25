Brenda N. Hyrnyshen
Bear - Age 80, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Brenda was very artistic and enjoyed crafting, painting, cross stitching and sewing. She was a devoted mom, grandmom and great grandmom.
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, John W. Hrynyshen; daughter, Denise Hrynyshen and sister, Donna Zepp.
Survivors include her son, Stephen Hrynyshen; daughters, Shelley Poore (Matt) and Dianna Shutak (Wayne); grandchildren, Brandon VanHorn (Jenna) and Shane VanHorn (Kait); Wren Shutak (Brittany) and Devyn Shutak (Rachel); and great grandchildren, Kylie, Milena, John Zara VanHorn and Rylee and Quinn Shutak.
Funeral Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to the SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Rd Route 7, Newark, DE 19713.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com
.