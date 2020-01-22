Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Brenda Stranahan

New Castle - Brenda Lee Stranahan, age 62, of New Castle, DE, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Brenda was an amazing mom whose family was the center of her world. She cherished all the memories made and times spent together - especially with the grandchildren. She was a bus driver for the Colonial School District and also worked at 3 D's Sub Shop. Brenda was a huge Bob Seger fan who also enjoyed going to the beach and being outdoors. She had beautiful flower gardens. Brenda will be deeply missed.

Brenda is survived by her son, Bryan Stranahan; daughter, Kimberly Stranahan (Terry Arnold, Jr.); grandchildren: Bryan Stranahan Jr., Jewel Stranahan, Bryanna Stranahan, and Aubrey Stranahan; mother, Blanche Yon; boyfriend, Joe Tabino; brothers, Bill Thomas (Bobbie Jean) and Bobby Thomas (Beth); and sisters: Darlene Jennings, Alice Bryson (Victor), and Ruth Arnold (James). She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stranahan, Jr.; father, Clarence Thomas, Sr.; and sister, Kathy Toner.

Services and burial are private. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
