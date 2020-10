Brenda

I miss you! I have so many memories working with you. We were like Bonnie and Clyde we went on outings together with our 4 twin willows heart and even got together on our day off to shop. Brenda you were like a sister to me. I loved you and know you loved me. You may be presence with the Lord, but I scan feel your spirit when I get sad and start to cry telling me you’re ok stop crying Tonya. I can hear you laughing with me when I think of the funny times like when we used to play music for our hearts and you would start to sing and dance. Lol Thank you for being my sister and loving me and our 4 hearts. On behalf of my family, Bill, Niecey, the Abster, and myself rest in heavenly peace. Tell Mr. Charles we love and miss him. And praiseee God.

Satonya Artis

