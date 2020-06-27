Brenton Hunter O'Neal
Smyrna - Services for Brenton Hunter O'Neal, son of Jacqueline Marie O'Neal of Smyrna, Delaware and Elgin Fear Wilson (deceased); grandson of Albert and Alfreda O'Neal of Newark, Delaware and the former Ruth C. Simpson and Earl F. Wilson, will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Ezion Fair Church, 1400 B St., Wilmington, DE 19801. Viewing to be held from 9:00am to 10:30am and Services at 11:00am.
The service will be live streamed. Please visit wrightmortuary.com for more details.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.