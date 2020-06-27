Brenton Hunter O'Neal
1987 - 2020
Brenton Hunter O'Neal

Smyrna - Services for Brenton Hunter O'Neal, son of Jacqueline Marie O'Neal of Smyrna, Delaware and Elgin Fear Wilson (deceased); grandson of Albert and Alfreda O'Neal of Newark, Delaware and the former Ruth C. Simpson and Earl F. Wilson, will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Ezion Fair Church, 1400 B St., Wilmington, DE 19801. Viewing to be held from 9:00am to 10:30am and Services at 11:00am.

The service will be live streamed. Please visit wrightmortuary.com for more details.






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Ezion Fair Church
JUL
2
Service
11:00 AM
Ezion Fair Church
