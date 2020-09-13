Brett Elwood
Wilmington - Brett James Elwood, 26 of Wilmington DE passed away peacefully Thursday evening, September 10, 2020 at his home after a long illness. Brett will be forever remembered as a loving son, brother, father, fiance and friend. All who knew him loved him and he leaves behind many broken hearts.
Brett is predeceased by his maternal Grandparents Howard and Rita McAdams and paternal Grandparents James and Shirl Stanley and Earl and Grace Elwood. Brett leaves to cherish his memory fiance Casey Carter, sons Kolden David and Carter James and his beloved rescue dog Coco all of New Castle, DE. Parents Lance and Wendy Elwood, sister Ryan Elwood and fiance Tony Joseph, niece Ava Rose (his Munchkin) and nephew Landon Avery all of Wilmington, DE.
Brett enjoyed spending time at White Crystal Beach with family. His favorite pastime however was spent at "his" spot on the Red Clay Creek where he would spend the day creekside as he liked to say "chillin". Brett had a heart of gold, he would do anything for anyone, any time. He was always eager to help especially if family was involved. Moving furniture, shoveling snow, you name it, he was there.
Brett worked in specialty auto body at Super Sport Auto Body with friend and owner Larry Collette. Brett loved his career and was in the process of completing restoration of his classic 89 Celica convertible. Brett was passionate about music, motorcycles and cars. Brett was a member of the undefeated 2007 championship NCCFL Vikings and was a diehard Redskins fan. Something his family could never quite figure out.
Twenty-six years is not nearly enough time for him to have spent on this earth. The world will be a little more somber as a result of his passing. Services will be private. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
.