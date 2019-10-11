Services
Brian Havertine Obituary
Brian Havertine

Landenberg, PA - Brian J. Havertine, age 64, passed away suddenly on October 8, 2019. Brian was born March 22, 1955, in Wilmington, DE, and lived in Landenberg, PA, most of his adult life. He was co-owner of Trail Creek Outfitters but more importantly, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Ann's Church, 2013 Gilpin Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806. The service will start at 11 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Brian's memory to Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 or the , 200 Continental Dr. Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
