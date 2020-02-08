|
Brian Jerome Stacy
Brian Jerome Stacy, 57, of Newark, DE passed
away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Brian fought neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer for over 2 years. The son of James & Miriam Stacy, Brian was born & raised in Philadelphia, PA. Brian graduated from Drexel University with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. Brian is survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda; their 3 children, Brian (Ashlea), Brittany (Mark) & Brandon; their 3 grandchildren, Landon, Liam & Winnie; his 5 siblings, Jim (Judy), Clare (Bob), Sean (Connie), Janeen (Greg), & Joe (Amy); 15 nieces & nephews; & many other family & friends.
We would like to extend our thanks to all of the physicians who provided care for him, especially Dr. Andrew Himelstein. We would also like to thank all of the staff at the Helen Graham Center, & the nurses at Christiana Hospital floor 6E & Seasons Hospice.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday February 11, from 5-7 pm at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike Wilmington, DE 19803. An additional visitation will take place on Wednesday morning at the funeral home from 10-11am followed by a service for Brian at 11am. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, c/o Office of Development, 13 Reads Way, Suite 203, New Castle, DE 19720. (Please note in memory of Brian J. Stacy). To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020