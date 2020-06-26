Brian K. Maykut
Wilmington - Brian Keith Maykut, 45, departed this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Brian was born in Wilmington on August 27, 1974 to Michael K. and Jacquiline (Deputy) Maykut. He was a graduate of St. Mark's High School and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. Brian was an extremely talented musician. He devoted his life to doing what he loved: writing music and playing guitar. If Brian wasn't playing music he was helping his family. He enjoyed playing cards with his family, and he loved becoming an uncle and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Brian also loved going to concerts.
Brian is survived by his parents, Michael K. and Jacquiline Maykut; his brother, Michael T. Maykut (Karen); his sister, Michelle Maykut Udinski (Edward); his nieces, Britney, Amanda and Helena; his nephews, Michael E. and Mark.
Brian was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Michael S. and Helen S. (Ciszkowski) Maykut; his maternal grandparents, James and Edna (Townsend) Deputy.
Funeral arrangements for Brian will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which include mandatory face masks and social distancing.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, July 1 from 2:00-3:30PM. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 3:30PM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brian may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
To offer condolences, visit
www.yaskifuneralhome.com
John F. Yasik Funeral Services 302.652.5114
Wilmington - Brian Keith Maykut, 45, departed this life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Brian was born in Wilmington on August 27, 1974 to Michael K. and Jacquiline (Deputy) Maykut. He was a graduate of St. Mark's High School and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. Brian was an extremely talented musician. He devoted his life to doing what he loved: writing music and playing guitar. If Brian wasn't playing music he was helping his family. He enjoyed playing cards with his family, and he loved becoming an uncle and spending time with his nieces and nephews. Brian also loved going to concerts.
Brian is survived by his parents, Michael K. and Jacquiline Maykut; his brother, Michael T. Maykut (Karen); his sister, Michelle Maykut Udinski (Edward); his nieces, Britney, Amanda and Helena; his nephews, Michael E. and Mark.
Brian was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Michael S. and Helen S. (Ciszkowski) Maykut; his maternal grandparents, James and Edna (Townsend) Deputy.
Funeral arrangements for Brian will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which include mandatory face masks and social distancing.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Wednesday, July 1 from 2:00-3:30PM. A Catholic funeral service will begin at 3:30PM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brian may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.
To offer condolences, visit
www.yaskifuneralhome.com
John F. Yasik Funeral Services 302.652.5114
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.