Brian K. Osmundson
Brian K. Osmundson, age 59, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. He was born in Salem, New Jersey, to Roger and Irene Osmundson.
Brian graduated from Brandywine High School and the University of Delaware with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was employed at Conrail, AECOM, and Gannett Fleming during his career.
Brian enjoyed reading, music, comedy, golfing, cycling, boating, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Brian is survived by his loving wife Karyn, sisters April (Michael), Shelley (Jack), and Anita (David), nieces Rachel and Christie, and many cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, parents, and sister Jennifer, all of whom he loved dearly.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Delaware Humane Association would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 22, 2020.