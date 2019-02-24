Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Claymont Fire Company
3223 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Frantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian L. Frantz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian L. Frantz Obituary
Brian L. Frantz

Bear - Brian L. Frantz, age 30, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018, after a courageous battle with chronic illnesses.

Brian was the life of the party. Always the joker, he brought out laughter and joy wherever he went. Brian enjoyed watching the Raiders games, professional wrestling, horror movies, and superhero movies. As far as his family is concerned, he is Batman.

Brian was preceded in death by his Great Aunt, Nannette Smith and Uncle, Lawrence Frantz. He is survived by his mother, Marge Frantz; sister, Cassandra Frantz; honorary brother, Fred Worden; brother-in-law, Chris Redding; wife, Ashley Frantz; and the joy of his life, his butterfly, their daughter, Addison; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family members, and countless friends, all of whom he loved dearly.

Services will be held as a tribute to Brian on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Claymont Ballroom, located at the Claymont Fire Company, 3223 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to come in casual attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-brian-frantz

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now