Brian L. Frantz
Bear - Brian L. Frantz, age 30, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018, after a courageous battle with chronic illnesses.
Brian was the life of the party. Always the joker, he brought out laughter and joy wherever he went. Brian enjoyed watching the Raiders games, professional wrestling, horror movies, and superhero movies. As far as his family is concerned, he is Batman.
Brian was preceded in death by his Great Aunt, Nannette Smith and Uncle, Lawrence Frantz. He is survived by his mother, Marge Frantz; sister, Cassandra Frantz; honorary brother, Fred Worden; brother-in-law, Chris Redding; wife, Ashley Frantz; and the joy of his life, his butterfly, their daughter, Addison; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family members, and countless friends, all of whom he loved dearly.
Services will be held as a tribute to Brian on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Claymont Ballroom, located at the Claymont Fire Company, 3223 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to come in casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-brian-frantz
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019