Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Bear - Brian M. Curran, age 44, of Bear, DE, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Brian graduated from Glasgow High School in 1993 and married his high school sweetheart, Vandna - starting a great life full of love and treasured memories. He was a loving son and devoted husband and father. Brian was a hard worker who was a valued employee at Comcast working his way up to Senior Operations Engineer V. Always the life of the party, he loved cooking and having family and friends over (with Thanksgiving being a favorite tradition). Brian was a family man who treasured family trips to Myrtle Beach and other destinations. He also had served as an assistant coach for his son's Canal Little League team. Brian was a great friend and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need. Brian was an avid Eagles fan. His memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Brian is survived by his beloved wife, Vandna Curran; son, Gavin Curran; mother, Susan Curran; mother-in-law, Renuka Khilnani; uncles, Bernie Curran and Dennis Curran (Donna); aunt, Carol Krueck; brother-in-law, Bhupesh Khilnani (Laura); cousin, Sanjay Khilnani (Preeti); nieces and nephews: Michael, Lukas, AJ, Rhea, and Advay; and a host of other cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard Sr. and Ann Curran.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 9-10:30 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Brian's life at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal on June 25, 2019
