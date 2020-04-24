|
Brian Ross Phillips
Wilmington - Brian Ross Phillips was born October 6, 1935 in England to Percy R. Phillips (pigment chemist) and Muriel Arnold. His early years were spent in Manchester, England. Then the family moved to Edinburgh, Scotland. Brian passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 84.
Brian attended George Heriot's private boy school. He continued his education at The University of Edinburgh. He graduated in 1958 with Honors in chemistry. Brian continued at Edinburgh and completed his education with a PhD. Degree. He went to work in Manchester and then Post-Doc work in Denmark. From there he travelled to Canada and in 1964 he accepted a position at DuPont in Wilmington and worked there until he retired. In 1967, he married Bettie Neckar. They were married almost 50 years until her death in 2017.
Brian enjoyed his room temperature beer, travel in the US and back to his roots, reading, and going to special places to eat including the General Warren Inn.
Brian is survived by nieces Cathy Cook of Florida, Linda Paige of Florida, Jim Cook of PA and step-daughter Kim Myers of Maine. Also, Brian has three cousins in Spain.
Brian will be missed by his many friends. Thank you goes to the staff of Comfort Keepers, Rockland Place, and Harbor Chase for his care over the past three years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no memorial service has been planned at this time.
