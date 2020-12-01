Brian Russ O'Connor
Wilmington, DE - Brian Russ O'Connor, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 5, 2020. Born in 1939 to Helen Russ and Roderic Comins O'Connor, Brian grew up in Dracut, MA. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1960 and earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Illinois in 1963, where he met his wife, Linda.
Brian worked all over the world for the DuPont Company before settling down to a quiet retirement in Wilmington and Bethany Beach, DE. He loved to play golf and tennis in his younger years, and he enjoyed traveling, music, and the mountain lakes in New England. These passions were only surpassed by his love of his wife of 58 years, Linda. Together they frequented musical performances in Philadelphia and Wilmington and enjoyed playing mixed doubles in tennis for many ears. Brian was a supporter of the arts and indirectly helped many children learn music and opera through his charitable involvement in various performing groups in Wilmington. He traveled to all seven continents and loved to immerse himself in other cultures. His favorite location, especially later in life, was Squam Lake in New Hampshire, where on many summer afternoons he could be found taking a book on a humble dock while the sun set slowly behind the hills.
Brian is survived by his wife Linda Hardy O'Connor, his sister Helen Comins Nothnagle (Geoffrey) of MA, their three children Melissa Nothnagle (TJ), Geoffrey Jr., and David (Martha), and their grandchildren Milo, Elizabeth, Grace, Charles, and Andrew. Brian is also survived by his sister-in-law Ann Hardy Sharp and husband William H. "Sharpy", Jr. of Wilmington, their children William H. Sharp, III (Carrie) and Kay Brooks (Brett), and great-nieces Kirsten and Julia and great-nephew Evan Sharp.
Brian will be put to rest at Christ Church in Wilmington, DE in a private ceremony. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Choir School of DE, 2013 N. Market St., Wilmington, 19802 or the Music School of DE, 4101 N. Washington St., Wilmington, DE 19802.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
.