1/1
Brian Russ O'Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Russ O'Connor

Wilmington, DE - Brian Russ O'Connor, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 5, 2020. Born in 1939 to Helen Russ and Roderic Comins O'Connor, Brian grew up in Dracut, MA. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1960 and earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Illinois in 1963, where he met his wife, Linda.

Brian worked all over the world for the DuPont Company before settling down to a quiet retirement in Wilmington and Bethany Beach, DE. He loved to play golf and tennis in his younger years, and he enjoyed traveling, music, and the mountain lakes in New England. These passions were only surpassed by his love of his wife of 58 years, Linda. Together they frequented musical performances in Philadelphia and Wilmington and enjoyed playing mixed doubles in tennis for many ears. Brian was a supporter of the arts and indirectly helped many children learn music and opera through his charitable involvement in various performing groups in Wilmington. He traveled to all seven continents and loved to immerse himself in other cultures. His favorite location, especially later in life, was Squam Lake in New Hampshire, where on many summer afternoons he could be found taking a book on a humble dock while the sun set slowly behind the hills.

Brian is survived by his wife Linda Hardy O'Connor, his sister Helen Comins Nothnagle (Geoffrey) of MA, their three children Melissa Nothnagle (TJ), Geoffrey Jr., and David (Martha), and their grandchildren Milo, Elizabeth, Grace, Charles, and Andrew. Brian is also survived by his sister-in-law Ann Hardy Sharp and husband William H. "Sharpy", Jr. of Wilmington, their children William H. Sharp, III (Carrie) and Kay Brooks (Brett), and great-nieces Kirsten and Julia and great-nephew Evan Sharp.

Brian will be put to rest at Christ Church in Wilmington, DE in a private ceremony. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Choir School of DE, 2013 N. Market St., Wilmington, 19802 or the Music School of DE, 4101 N. Washington St., Wilmington, DE 19802.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved