Brian Stanley Barsczewski
Hockesson - Brian Stanley Barsczewski, age 50, of Hockessin, DE, passed away on September 12, 2020. Born in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of Peter J. Barsczewski and the late Carol Poulus Barsczewski Raine.
Brian studied Philosophy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Rutgers University. He went on to earn his master's degree and PhD from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium. His work focused on perception issues in the Philosophy of Mind. After returning to the United States, Brian started his own business setting tile. Known for precision and care, he left his artistic touch everywhere he worked. Brian valued nature, art, and exploration. He was a brilliant, humble man, who sought knowledge enthusiastically and shared wisdom passionately. He loved spending time with his family, and was devoted to giving what he could where he could. One of the ways he expressed love was by cheering on those he loved and encouraging others to pursue their dreams.
Brian was predeceased by his mother, Carol Raine. He is survived by his son, Dare Barsczewski; his father, Peter Barsczewski; his sister, Dawn Barsczewski Mellinger and her husband,Marty; his former partner, Maggie McCool; his stepdaughter, Maeve McCool; his nieces, Kasey and Shannon Mellinger; and his great nephew, Avery.
Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Brian, the family requests that you spend a few extra moments to slow down, breathe fresh air, and reach out to family and friends, neighbors and strangers to offer a smile and a kind word. This was Brian and it would honor his life. Online condolences may be made by visiting. www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com
