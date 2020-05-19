Brian T. Carotenuto
Brian T. Carotenuto

Newark, DE - Brian T. Carotenuto, 48, of Newark, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Brian was born in Media, PA the son of Mary Ellen (Murphy) and Thomas D. Carotenuto. He was a 1990 graduate of Glasgow High School and a member of St. John's - Holy Angels parish. He was a former member of Holy Family parish where he was an altar boy and lector. He loved many things: Walt Disney World and all things Disney; PCC Trolley Cars, airplanes, the Good Year Blimp, and the Space Shuttle; Mr. Rogers; a wide range of music, singing in both school and church choirs; electronics, technology and computers; anything Chrysler; Trek bicycles; Starbucks; and Life, always wearing a smile. Brian worked for the past 25 years at Delaware Park in Valet Parking where he was known for his kindness, compassion, and service to others. His coworkers described him as a true blessing.

Brian will be deeply missed by his mother, Mary Ellen Hillegas; his father, Thomas Carotenuto; his stepfather, Fred Hillegas; his brother, Michael Carotenuto, all of Newark; his uncles, Richard (Karen) and Theodore Carotenuto; his extended family: Art Wolf, Jane Bensinger, the Michael Graham, Sr. family, long time friend, Jen Morrin; and many cousins and co-workers.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to The Patrick S. Pasquariello, Jr., M.D. Endowment Fund, c/o Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila. PA 19104. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
