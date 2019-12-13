Services
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Joseph’s Parish
371 E. Main St.
Middletown, DE
Brian T. Kohl Obituary
Brian T. Kohl

Middletown - Brian T. Kohl, age 45 of Middletown, DE passed away suddenly at his home on Dec.10, 2019.

A viewing will be held on Monday, Dec. 16th from 3:30 - 5:30 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6 pm at St. Joseph's Parish, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Premier Charities, 410 Foulk Road, Suite 200 B, Wilmington, DE 19803 or Delaware Chapter, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 209, Wilmington, DE 19801. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
