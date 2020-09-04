Brice S. Vallett, Jr.
Wilmington - Brice S. Vallett, Jr., 92, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Born in Wilmington on June 15, 1928, Brice was one of five children and the eldest son of the late Dr. Brice S., MD and Mary (Myer) Vallett. He was a graduate of P.S. duPont High School, class of 1946, a graduate of the University of Virginia, class of 1950, and served our country in the United States Army from 1952-1954, having achieved the rank of sergeant. Brice began his 40+ years career with the DuPont Company at the Gibbstown, New Jersey plant where he worked in production and transferred to the Carney's Point plant to work in explosives and chemicals. After ten years in the field, Brice spent the remainder of his career at the DuPont Corporate Offices in downtown Wilmington where he served as a production coordinator with the executive suite.
Throughout his youth and early adulthood, Brice enjoyed many summers and get aways at the family farm on Maddox Island along the Manokin River in Maryland. Many fond memories of swimming, fishing, crabbing, gathering oysters and hunting were made at the 300 acres vacation spot. While most of the land was designated as a nature preserve, the family actively farmed 75 acres. Brice took pride in preparing the land and a local farmer would assist with tending the crops.
A talented and very detail oriented artist, Brice enjoyed painting wildlife and nature scenes on canvas. He was also a meticulous carver and painter of wooden decoy ducks, many of which he donated for auction at Ducks Unlimited. He also enjoyed playing chess in his leisure time.
His wife of 48 years, Martha Cantera Vallett, passed away on August 19, 2009. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Bessie Southwell and Ruth DuPont.
Brice is survived by his sister, Joan Wadman; his brother, Richard Vallett; his sister-in-law, Marie Cantera Jeandell; nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington on Thursday, September 10 from 10:00-11:00AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by entombment in Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Brice may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804 or Delaware Humane Assocation, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
