Brooke Lindsey Goldner
Wilmington - Brooke Lindsey Goldner, "Brookie", age 25 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully in West Palm Beach, FL on June 19, 2019.
Born on October 21, 1993, she was the perfect birthday present for her mother.
After attending Cab Calloway School of the Arts and West Virginia University, her passion for travel gave her the opportunity to experience the United States.
Brooke will be remembered by her vibrant personality and ability to lighten up the darkest of rooms with her beautiful smile. She had a passion for life, family and friends. Anyone that was lucky enough to know her loved her. She was an avid fan of the Super Bowl LII World Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles!
She leaves behind her precious dog, Sky "The Little One", a 2-year-old cava-poo, her pride and joy. Brooke and Sky were frequent fliers and shared many adventures together. They cherished their long walks and nightly snuggles.
She will be forever missed by her mother and stepfather, Sandee and Wayne Nabb; her father, Jeffrey Goldner; her brothers, Andrew (Christina), Ernie and Jeffrey, and her sister, Erin Goldner. She will also be dearly missed by her mémère, Cathy Goldner; and aunt, Connie Buckley (Kate); uncles, Bill (Vicky), Johnny (Bobbie), and Bob (Kim) Buckley. She is also survived by Numerous cousins that she loved dearly, Michele, Billy and Bobby Buckley, Kristen and Kyle Lackford, Ryan, Brandon and Felicia Villermaux. She will forever live on through her amazing group of friends, Anthony Seramone, Natasha Michael, Alex Older, Nicole Fiorucci, Corie Sheffer, Emily Nowak, Laina Durham, Ellen Rosaio and Audrey Greene.
Services will be held June 28 at 12 noon at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19805, with a viewing from 10 am-12 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hope Street Delaware, 2 S Augustine St, Wilmington, DE 19804.
