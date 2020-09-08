1/1
Bruce A. Miller
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Bruce A. Miller

Landenberg, PA - Bruce A. Miller, age 66, of Landenberg, PA, passed away September 4, 2020. He was a 1973 graduate of Delcastle High School. He immediately started working for Hewlett Packet/Agilent Technologies in 1973, where he was still most recently employed. This year he celebrated 47 years with Agilent Technologies.

Bruce married Carol Marie Anderson in August 1976. Bruce and Carol had two children, Andrew B. Miller of Landenberg, PA and Megan A. Edwards (Drew) of Hockessin, DE.

In addition, he is survived by his mother, Dorothy J. Miller; brother, David Miller (Patty); brother, Timothy Miller; and sister, Jean Johnsen (Norman). Bruce is preceded in death by his father, Dean E. Miller and sister, Karen Miller.

Bruce was a true "Man of Faith." Besides being home with family, his favorite place to be was Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. He loved life and everyone that he came into contact with. Bruce was always willing and happy to help anyone that was in need. Bruce had a passion for photography, he loved taking photos of loved ones, especially during special events. Bruce also combined his love for the outdoors with photography by capturing the beauty of the world around him.

A celebration of Bruce's life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 109 Gypsy Hill Road, Landenberg, PA 19350. Family and friends may begin to visit on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. The family prefers that all attendees dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Cornerstone Presbyterian Church" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com. The service will also be available through a live streaming link accessible on the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church website http://cornerstonepca.com/livestream/




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard & Jones, Inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
September 8, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Bruce's passing. I enjoyed my 40 years of working with Bruce at HP-Agilent. Find comfort in the many great memories. I will keep the Family in my Thoughts and Prayers. Tom Watterson
Tom Watterson
Coworker
