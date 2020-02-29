|
Mr. Bruce A. Uffelman
West Grove - Mr. Bruce A. Uffelman, age 84 of West Grove, passed away and went home to be with his daughter Tracy Uffelman and other loved ones that went before him on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Janice M. (Logue) Uffelman. Born on November 10, 1935, in Delaware, he is the son of the late Meryl and Martha Amelia (Allen) Uffelman.
Mr. Uffelman is a graduate of Wilmington High School, class of 1954. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. Following his honorable discharge, he entered the workforce serving New Castle County, DE. He chose to return to school earning a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Wilmington College and began a successful career as a manager specializing in labor relations for Raytheon and Washington Group. His work took him to many places. In his retirement, he was asked to be an adjunct professor at Wilmington University teaching classes on public speaking and leadership. When he had free time, he enjoyed reading, poetry, gardening, camping, fishing and hunting. Most of all he loved the time he could spend with his family.
In addition to his wife Janice, Mr. Uffelman is survived by his son Kevin Uffelman and wife Bonnie, his grandchildren Lindsay Pennington and her husband Allen, Katie Uffelman, and Olivia DiFilippo; and great-grandchildren AJ and Mia Pennington. He is also survived by his brother Robert Uffelman and his son-in-law Francis DiFilippo.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, March 3rd from 10-11 am at the Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720 where a service will begin at 11 AM. His interment will follow in the cemetery. Arrangements by the Foulk Funeral Home of West Grove; please visit Mr. Uffelman's online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020