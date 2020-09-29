Bruce Allen Young
Wilmington - Bruce Allen Young, 69, loyal and loving Husband and Father passed peacefully on September, 27th 2020.
Bruce spent years as an active member of The Knights of Columbus, and found service to others to be incredibly fulfilling. A United States Navy Veteran, he had a lifelong fondness of the US Navy, and all Armed Services. His time in the Navy enabled him to travel throughout the world and experience its diverse culture and customs.
As a husband, he thoroughly enjoyed traveling with his wife, Petra and spent his final months with her. As a father, Bruce loved seeing his children grow, experience the world, and start families of their own.
Bruce is proceeded in death by his parents, Frances and Dr. Charles Young. He is survived by his wife, Petra Young; his sister, Linda Young; his children, Brian Young and his wife, Sharon and Christine Rispoli, and her husband Frank; 4 grandchildren, Frank Rispoli IV & Theo Rispoli and Felicity Young & Kayla McGarvey and many extended family members.
The Young Family is enormously grateful to the staff of VITAS Healthcare for their invaluable Hospice services over the past year, and to the staff of Foulk Manor South, where he spent most of the final two years of his life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont on Tuesday, October 6, at 11 am. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery, Wilmington. Services will be conducted in accordance with current health directives which require mandatory face masks and social distancing practices.
In lieu of flowers, the Family asks for a donation to be made to Cure PSP. www.psp.org
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com