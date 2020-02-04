Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Bruce Barr


1967 - 2020
Bear - Bruce R. Barr, age 52, of Bear, DE, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 31, 2020. Bruce was born on March 16, 1967 in Wilmington, DE.

He was retired from Amtrak after working for 20 years. Bruce loved his family, Harley motorcycles and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bruce is survived by his parents, Robert W. and Sally A. (Watson) Barr, of Newark, DE. He's also survived by his brother, Robert W. Barr, Jr. of Dover, DE., his niece, Danielle Barr of Felton, DE., and his nephew, Robert W. Barr III of Bear, DE.

A visitation will be held from 4:30 - 6:30pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution in Bruce's name to a charity of your choosing.

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
