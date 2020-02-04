|
Bruce Barr
Bear - Bruce R. Barr, age 52, of Bear, DE, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 31, 2020. Bruce was born on March 16, 1967 in Wilmington, DE.
He was retired from Amtrak after working for 20 years. Bruce loved his family, Harley motorcycles and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bruce is survived by his parents, Robert W. and Sally A. (Watson) Barr, of Newark, DE. He's also survived by his brother, Robert W. Barr, Jr. of Dover, DE., his niece, Danielle Barr of Felton, DE., and his nephew, Robert W. Barr III of Bear, DE.
A visitation will be held from 4:30 - 6:30pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution in Bruce's name to a charity of your choosing.
Doherty Funeral Home
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020