Bruce Batten
Poway, CA - Bruce Batten of Poway, CA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, DE, son of the late Marie and Harold Batten of New Castle. He was a graduate of William Penn HS and the University of Delaware, where he earned a BS degree in Computer Science. Bruce went on to enjoy a 30+ year career in the computer industry, working for Control Data, Hewlett Packard, Sun Microsystems, Intel, and Cisco Systems. He took great pride in his work, helping teams to introduce new products and help sellers and customers succeed.
In his free time, he enjoyed golf with friends, playing with his beloved toy trains, Corgi, and Maine Coons, and cheering on the Eagles. In addition to his parents, Bruce is preceded in death by his son, Robert Taylor Batten.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Batten, and his much beloved daughter Mackenzie Batten; his parents-in-law Al and Betty Taylor, an aunt Elizabeth G. Carpenter, his cousins Bill Carpenter and his wife Connie, Mark Carpenter and his wife Kris, May Henry and her husband Melvin and Ed Davis and his wife Bev; as well as members of his and her extended families and close friends.
Services were held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 13, 2019