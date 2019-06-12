Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilmington - Bruce C. Lacey, age 72, went home to be with the Lord on June 10, 2019 after a long illness at Broomall Nursing Home.

A native Delawarean, he graduated from John Dickinson H.S. and served four years in the U. S. Navy aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Charles S. Sperry during the Vietnam War. Bruce retired from the Valero Oil Refinery in 2006. Bruce loved the beach and vacationed there every year since he was a child with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Virginia Lacey; his wife of 25 years, Phyllis Howell Lacey; son James P. Lacey; brother Mark S. Lacey and his beloved German Shepherds, Gretchen and Heidi.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Virginia Whitman (Ray) and Jaqueline Ewasko (Mark); grandchildren, Rachael, Rebecca, Cole, Akaya, and Jamie; a great granddaughter, Riley and his sister Gail L. Toppin along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday June 17, from 10-11am with a service to follow at 11am at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, 19808. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from June 12 to June 16, 2019
