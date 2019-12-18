|
Bruce E. Dunlap
Wilmington - Bruce E. Dunlap, age 78, of Bellefonte, DE passed away December 11, 2019 at Wilmington Hospital after a short Illness.
Mr. Dunlap attended Mt. Pleasant Jr. High, then Brown Vo-Tec, graduating in 1961 with an electrical construction degree. He retired from E.I. DuPont Edgemoor Plant, after 27 years in 2001. Mr. Dunlap devoted 45 years to Volunteer Fire Service in Delaware. Bruce enjoyed traveling and taking his sons to many Adventure Parks throughout the country.
Bruce was preceded in death by his brothers, Kyle Stockton and AllanDunlap of Wilmington, DE; his son, Walter "Tig" Shaw of Wilmington, DE. He is survived by his nephew, Brian Stockton of Pennsgrove, NJ; niece, Karen Gulotta of FL; sons Jay Karasewski of Perryville, MD and David Saienni of Ocean View, DE.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, where a Memorial Service will begin at 11am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to Brandywine Hundred Fire Co., 1006 Brandywine Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19809.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019