Bruce Grady Johnson Sr.
New Castle - Bruce Grady Johnson Sr., age 71, passed away peacefully at Christiana Care on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, with his loving wife by his side. Bruce was born on January 18, 1949 to the late Benjamin and Imogene Johnson. He proudly served in the Navy as a Parachute Rigor Third Class for seven years. Bruce later settled in working for Amtrak, where he retired after 20 years. He always considered himself a "Jack of all Trades, but Master of None."
An avid bowler, Bruce enjoyed participating in the sport with his friends and family. He had many hobbies and interests and was always ready to engage in conversation with his fellow bowlers. He was an important part of the bowling community, serving on the Board of Directors of the WBA & NDUSBCA for 8 years and previously serving as the Delaware State Association Manager for 3 years.
Bruce enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach. He looked forward to attending family reunions in North Carolina, where he could connect with numerous family members. Bruce enjoyed tinkering with cars and going fishing. On Sundays, with his dogs by his side, you could always find him watching NASCAR (with full surround sound in play) and encouraging his driver (always a Ford) to the finish line. If not watching NASCAR, he would be enthusiastically rooting for the Eagles.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 27 years, Michele; his 3 children: Bruce Jr. (Angie), Michele Hornberger (Dave), and Bill (Anna); his 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; his Mother-in-Law, Linda; sisters-in-law: Toni (Don), Julie, Judy (Bob); and brother-in-law, Hal (Sharon). Bruce also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly. Bruce will be deeply missed.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27 from 9:30-11 AM at the Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Bruce's life will take place at 11 AM. A committal service with military honors will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's memory may be made to an animal rescue shelter of your choice or The Journey Church, 721 E. Chestnut Hill Road, Newark, Delaware, 19713. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
