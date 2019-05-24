|
|
Bruce Jay Tatman
Newark - Bruce Jay Tatman, 81 years old, died after a long, brave battle with bladder cancer.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of of 59 years, Linda; his son, Troy; daughter-in-law, Elaine; grandchildren, Cooper and Sophie; brother, Gary; and many other friends whom he considered extended family. (You know who you are).
Bruce was born and raised in Chesapeake City, Maryland. After high school he enlisted in the Delaware Air National Guard and served as a recruiter until he acquired a position at the Delaware City Oil Refinery where he worked tirelessly for his family for 34 years until his retirement.
Bruce married Linda Petty of Cherry Hill, Maryland on July 25th, 1960, marking the birth of a great American love story. They stayed inseparable for the rest of his life.
He was an old school artisan who could build a house from the ground up or take a car apart and put it back together with his eyes blind folded. Because of his dedication to craftsmanship and quality, many of his projects will still be standing long after most of us are gone. Bruce was the, "go to" guy for all that knew him. One would be hard pressed to recall him ever turning down a request for help.
He loved golfing with friends, watching soccer and the Phillies with his family and staying productive, creative and busy until the end of his life.
A date for a celebration of life will be determined by the family.
Published in The News Journal on May 24, 2019